Previous
Photo 4273
Close-up...or no..
I did think of cropping this to accentuate the rhododendrons beautiful flower but then I thought I liked the small scene where it grew!
I'm getting so much better with my arm break injury -not as much pain.. but have been told by Specialist and physio - not to over do it! It might break or get out of place! Quelle horreur!
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5535
photos
206
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th November 2023 2:20pm
Tags
spring has sprung
