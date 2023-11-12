Previous
Fallen but not spent.. by maggiemae
Photo 4274

Fallen but not spent..

This rose fell off its stem while the rest of the roses just looked sad. A small vase of our newest roses. They don't last long once picked.

My arm is healing but not healed so the orthopaedic doctor says. Taking a while. More patience required.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Beautiful. All the best for your arm
November 12th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A very pretty fallen rose….so very suitable for our Remembrance Sunday. A big injury like yours is bound to take lots of time.
November 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful rose. Waiting to heal seems always longer than we hope it to be.
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise