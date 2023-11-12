Sign up
Previous
Photo 4274
Fallen but not spent..
This rose fell off its stem while the rest of the roses just looked sad. A small vase of our newest roses. They don't last long once picked.
My arm is healing but not healed so the orthopaedic doctor says. Taking a while. More patience required.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
3
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Tags
a fallen rose
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. All the best for your arm
November 12th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
A very pretty fallen rose….so very suitable for our Remembrance Sunday. A big injury like yours is bound to take lots of time.
November 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful rose. Waiting to heal seems always longer than we hope it to be.
November 12th, 2023
