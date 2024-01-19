Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4297
New haircut..
Sick of hair getting in my mouth! Now I've got the universal haircut for the elderly!
I used an app to change the background and was amused to see it worked - for free ( at the moment)!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5564
photos
202
followers
93
following
1177% complete
View this month »
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
Latest from all albums
4291
4292
4293
4294
1234
4295
4296
4297
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
haircut
julia
ace
Looks great Maggie..
January 19th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is a lovely hair cut and really suits you!
January 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love your new haircut it really suits you
January 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@onewing
@jamibann
thanks, ladies - hubby hasn't said a word because I know he thinks short hair is only for the male variety (which isn't real - our grandson has hair almost to his waist!)
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close