New haircut.. by maggiemae
Photo 4297

New haircut..

Sick of hair getting in my mouth! Now I've got the universal haircut for the elderly!
I used an app to change the background and was amused to see it worked - for free ( at the moment)!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
julia ace
Looks great Maggie..
January 19th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
That is a lovely hair cut and really suits you!
January 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love your new haircut it really suits you
January 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing @jamibann thanks, ladies - hubby hasn't said a word because I know he thinks short hair is only for the male variety (which isn't real - our grandson has hair almost to his waist!)
January 19th, 2024  
