Previous
Photo 4298
Only half there
...as I often feel! However I don't have that internal light that this moon appears to have. Maybe if I stare at it enough I will absorb that light. I also might fall over!
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Tags
the moon again
Casablanca
ace
Your narrative made me smile! Love how you caught the moon soon after rising to get the orange glow. Also loving that your moon is reversed to mine......which it would be, yours is the other side of the globe! But it always fascinates me nonetheless.
PS don't fall over!!
January 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely light. I think you shine.
January 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colour.
January 20th, 2024
PS don't fall over!!