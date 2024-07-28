Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4422
The Truth
I think we can all relate to this...l!
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
5699
photos
191
followers
78
following
1211% complete
View this month »
4415
4416
4417
4418
4419
4420
4421
4422
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th July 2024 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographers
Joan Robillard
ace
Guess I am no more a photographer as I can not lay on the ground, climb on things and I always like to stop and leave one shot for the next time.
July 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@joansmor
me too,Joan!
July 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close