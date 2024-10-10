Previous
Calla Lily by maggiemae
Calla Lily

Last year there were no flowers, this year this is the second. Could be because our gardener cleared all the rubbish around. Taken from above and used EV to darken the shot.
10th October 2024

It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful Maggie , quite and abstract result , love the brightness appearing from the darkness !
October 10th, 2024  
Diana
Such a wonderful capture of this sensual flower.
October 10th, 2024  
John
Truly a work of flower art. Exceptional.
October 10th, 2024  
