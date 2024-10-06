The Thrush's sweet song..

Previous
In the last few days, we have heard this bird singing at the top of her voice! Going through the repertoire of the thrush which is so diverse and pure!
I was pleased to see her at this time at the top of one of our kōwhai trees.
6th October 2024

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured Maggiemae. I love the plumage patterns and dainty leaves of this gorgeous tree.
October 7th, 2024  
