Photo 4466
The Thrush's sweet song..
In the last few days, we have heard this bird singing at the top of her voice! Going through the repertoire of the thrush which is so diverse and pure!
I was pleased to see her at this time at the top of one of our kōwhai trees.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
thrush
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured Maggiemae. I love the plumage patterns and dainty leaves of this gorgeous tree.
October 7th, 2024
