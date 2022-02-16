Sign up
47 / 365
Laugh Till You Cry
Laughter is medicine to the soul…
When I was diagnosed with early stage three breast cancer at the age of 41, I made it a point to watch movies that made me laugh.
It truly was medicine to my soul.
I have been blessed with 31 bonus years of life.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
0
0
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1233
photos
20
followers
22
following
12% complete
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Tags
laugh
,
words
