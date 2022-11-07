Previous
Where We Had Dinner by mamabec
287 / 365

Where We Had Dinner

The outdoor patio at the house where we are staying was so inviting.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
Carol M
The colors, composition, light flairs, all of it…beautiful! Nice job!
November 11th, 2022  
