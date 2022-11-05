Previous
Agave Plant by mamabec
Agave Plant

The Agave plant is native to the hot and arid regions of the Americas. This particular one lives in North Scottsdale, Arizona.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
