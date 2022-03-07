Sign up
66 / 365
Morning Doves
Today was a full day so I made the decision to post a photo from our trip to Arizona last week.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1252
photos
22
followers
23
following
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
4
2022
NIKON D750
1st March 2022 4:21pm
desert
,
birds
,
arizona
,
“morning
,
doves”
