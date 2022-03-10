Previous
Vacation Memories by mamabec
Vacation Memories

Our oldest son and family have a tradition of taking home something of rememberance from their adventures/vacations. It could be a sea shell or a rock … all are marked and all come home to live as a treasured memory.
MamaBec

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life.
