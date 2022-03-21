Previous
Gray, Cold, Rainy Day by mamabec
80 / 365

Gray, Cold, Rainy Day

Yesterday the sun was shining on Daffodils …
Today is a gray, cold, rainy day.
Welcome to the Pacific Northwest of the USA.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
