89 / 365
Keeping Your Distance
I wish I knew what this was, but plants are not my forte. If YOU know, please let ME know.
It is a beautiful color and a delicate bud.
Spring is such a fun time of the year.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1275
photos
27
followers
28
following
24% complete
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
3
2022
NIKON D750
29th March 2022 3:41pm
flower
