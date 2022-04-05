Sign up
95 / 365
Dandelion
Dandelions are one of the most vital early spring nectar sources for a wide host of pollinators.
I guess you could call it a love/hate relationship.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
2
0
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you.
1281
photos
26
followers
27
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th April 2022 3:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flower
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! If there are plenty, make some dandelion wine. =)
April 6th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
You made this unassuming “weed” appear regal.
April 6th, 2022
