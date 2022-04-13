Sign up
103 / 365
Love And Devotion
In the United States, camellias signify themes of love, admiration, longing, adoration, affection, devotion, desire and passion. WOW!
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you.
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Tags
white
,
flower
