108 / 365
What Is Growing The Most?
What is growing the most? …certainly, the moss is winning right now but leaves should be winning soon. This photo shows the north side of the trees.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
1
0
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1294
photos
27
followers
27
following
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
5
1
2022
NIKON D750
18th April 2022 4:51pm
trees
,
spring
Mags
ace
Wow! Are those knots moss or burls?
April 19th, 2022
