Haystack Rock - Cannon Beach, Oregon

We arrived shortly before the rain started so I was only able to get this one shot with two tiny figures walking along the beach before the downpour began. This might be a rainy Oregon Coast trip but it’s still beautiful. It’s our first long trip in our Leaf - so spacing out a place to recharge the car worked out pretty well. We have had an electric car for three years and have found that it works well for us.