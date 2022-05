Keep An Open Heart

We are back home after our week-long drive trip down the Oregon Coast and Eugene. The beauty and an opportunity to connect with friends was priceless. One highlight was spending a couple of hours making photos with 365er Jane Pittinger - we both started the 365 Project in 2011 and in 2012 I moved to the Seattle area where our children live … but Jane and I have always stayed connected. I am blessed by her friendship and knowledge.