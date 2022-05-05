Previous
…and The Rain Came by mamabec
124 / 365

…and The Rain Came

I noticed that it had begun to rain and thought I could get a shot of one of the last of the tulips … with lots of fresh rain clinging to it.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Mags ace
Refreshing rain drops!
May 6th, 2022  
