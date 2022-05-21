Previous
Saint Edward State Park by mamabec
141 / 365

Saint Edward State Park

My husband and I went on a hike at Saint Edward State Park in Kenmore, Washington with our youngest son and granddaughter. It was a beautiful day and I captured a photo of our granddaughter on the trail ahead of us.
MamaBec

