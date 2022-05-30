Sign up
150 / 365
Blue Sapphire Bearded Iris
Our outdoor plants and Spring flowers have been hit hard with much more rain than we would normally get - and it’s been hard rain which is REALLY unusual.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
1
1
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you.
1336
photos
29
followers
30
following
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th May 2022 1:18pm
blue
,
iris
Mags
ace
Gorgeous bloom!
May 30th, 2022
