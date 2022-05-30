Previous
Blue Sapphire Bearded Iris by mamabec
150 / 365

Blue Sapphire Bearded Iris

Our outdoor plants and Spring flowers have been hit hard with much more rain than we would normally get - and it’s been hard rain which is REALLY unusual.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous bloom!
May 30th, 2022  
