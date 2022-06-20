Sign up
170 / 365
Patiently Waiting
This Heron was on the other side of the pond, so I walked on the backside of the pond only to realize there was no clear shot of him as he huddled in wait for a fish to break the water.
Regardless, it was a beautiful day to walk among the ponds.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life.
1356
photos
29
followers
30
following
46% complete
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th June 2022 1:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
heron
Mags
ace
Nice use of selective focus!
June 21st, 2022
