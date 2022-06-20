Previous
Patiently Waiting by mamabec
Patiently Waiting

This Heron was on the other side of the pond, so I walked on the backside of the pond only to realize there was no clear shot of him as he huddled in wait for a fish to break the water.
Regardless, it was a beautiful day to walk among the ponds.
MamaBec

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Mags ace
Nice use of selective focus!
