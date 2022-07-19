Previous
Beautiful Day For Golf by mamabec
Beautiful Day For Golf

My husband, his sister, her husband and myself payed a round of 18-holes of golf on a beautiful afternoon.
I had a round of 93 … not bad for an old duffer.
MamaBec

Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful trees and light
July 21st, 2022  
