207 / 365
In Or Out?
I love how our minds can play with our eyes,
Do the three rows of windows point inward or outward? … or do they stand alone in front of the building?
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1393
photos
29
followers
31
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2022 1:07pm
Tags
angles
Mags
ace
Fabulous POV!
July 28th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nice designed building, I like the undulating flow, as well as upwards.
July 28th, 2022
