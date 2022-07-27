Previous
In Or Out? by mamabec
207 / 365

In Or Out?

I love how our minds can play with our eyes,
Do the three rows of windows point inward or outward? … or do they stand alone in front of the building?
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

MamaBec

Mags ace
Fabulous POV!
July 28th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very nice designed building, I like the undulating flow, as well as upwards.
July 28th, 2022  
