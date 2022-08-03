Previous
Walk Across The Samamish Slough by mamabec
215 / 365

Walk Across The Samamish Slough

This new bridge was installed last summer. This walk/riding bridge allows people to cross over the river and connect to the Burke Gilman Trail that goes all the way into Lake Union in the downtown Seattle area.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life.
