217 / 365
Throw Me A Fish, Please
I took this with my iPhone while on a walk along Lake Washington and didn’t want to use it, but I needed to fill a hole - I don’t like when that happens.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
photos
followers
following
Tags
water
herron
lake
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 21st, 2022
