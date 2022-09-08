Previous
A Private Conversation by mamabec
A Private Conversation

I was walking along the docks and this caught my eye. It was a beautiful day along Lake Washington for this lady in white to have a quiet spot for a private conversation.
MamaBec

@mamabec
