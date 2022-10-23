Sign up
Previous
Next
272 / 365
Our Abode While in Scottsdale
My brother an sister-in-law own this house and it’s on VRBO. They reserve the house during two months of the year to get out of the rain and into the Valley of the Sun.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
MamaBec
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
283
Views
3
2022
NIKON D750
2nd November 2022 5:08pm
