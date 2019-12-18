Previous
Next
Discovery! by margonaut
Photo 1809

Discovery!

machine's manual fell open to a page that said "hand-look quilt stitch" so I gave it a try. Maybe I should get the manual out more often.
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise