Second finish of the week by margonaut
Photo 2350

Second finish of the week

Was piecing these blocks (so easy!) as a break periodically while working on the other quilt.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

Diane ace
Pretty! Quilters amaze me. This does not look easy.
June 20th, 2021  
