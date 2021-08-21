Previous
Next
The Big Chicken by margonaut
Photo 2420

The Big Chicken

honest-to-God landmark in Marietta, GA. Half the directions people give start with "turn at the big chicken". It's eyes go 'round and beak opens and closes.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise