R.I.P. fig trees by margonaut
Photo 2780

R.I.P. fig trees

After 30 years, they've all died. I don't understand it.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
