Photo 3151
Sweet Magnolias, episode 9 of the new season
A quilt I made is on TV!
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
0
margonaut
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1
1
2015 and beyond
iPhone 12
23rd August 2023 11:48am
Diane
So neat!
August 24th, 2023
