The ladies next door by margonaut
Photo 3152

The ladies next door

They come running when they hear me in the garden because they LOVE tomatoes and green beans.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
On my goodness, they are so perky looking! Are they yours?
August 24th, 2023  
margonaut ace
@eudora No, they live on the other side of the fence. Took this picture through a knothole, ha ha! I toss things over to them.
August 24th, 2023  
