Previous
Next
Wild berries and pears by maria03051
10 / 365

Wild berries and pears

I went to the forest for a picnic to take pictures of trees, but the berries won.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous , beautifully captured and composed - love the glistening berries - they look so delicate ! fav
September 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and such pretty colors.
September 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
They do look wonderful, lovely still life and colours.
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise