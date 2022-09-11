Previous
A fallen tree on the river by maria03051
13 / 365

A fallen tree on the river

Today was a wonderful walk to the river. The water of this color is very unusual for our places
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
