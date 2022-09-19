Previous
Night 🌙 by maria03051
21 / 365

Night 🌙

I wanted to take a picture of the sunset, but I was too late
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
5% complete

