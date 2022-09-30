Previous
Sky by maria03051
32 / 365

Sky

This is how the sky looks after a rainy week.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Diana ace
Lovely clouds and light, maybe you have blue skies tomorrow.
September 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 30th, 2022  
