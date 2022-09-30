Sign up
32 / 365
Sky
This is how the sky looks after a rainy week.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
2
0
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
32
photos
29
followers
49
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FM
Taken
30th September 2022 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
Diana
ace
Lovely clouds and light, maybe you have blue skies tomorrow.
September 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 30th, 2022
