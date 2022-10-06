Sign up
38 / 365
Walk
When it rains for a week, I want something bright. In the summer, we went camping with our nephews and took this picture. It was less than two months ago, and the weather has changed so much that I'm already in my coat.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely summery scene with the bright green of the grasses in the foreground and the blue sky with the billowy white clouds! Come Autumn we soon forget the hot summer days,as we put on our coats!
October 6th, 2022
