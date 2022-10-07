Sign up
Fallen tree
7th October 2022
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
365
SM-A505FM
7th September 2022 6:29pm
tree
fallen
Diana
ace
Love everything about this, fabulous title and capture with wonderful reflections.
October 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
Slight movement on the water in your reflections. Lovely shot.
October 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the big fallen tree making beautiful reflections in the clear water
October 7th, 2022
