Previous
Next
Fallen tree by maria03051
39 / 365

Fallen tree

7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love everything about this, fabulous title and capture with wonderful reflections.
October 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Slight movement on the water in your reflections. Lovely shot.
October 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the big fallen tree making beautiful reflections in the clear water
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise