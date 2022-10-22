Previous
It's time to pick apples. by maria03051
43 / 365

It's time to pick apples.

I've been sick for two weeks and today I finally did something useful.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Mags ace
Sorry you've been ill. A wonderful POV and lovely shot.
October 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sorry to hear that you have been unwell - hope you will soon be 100%well! A great pov and capture of all the windfall apples.
October 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Love this pov
October 22nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh dear, I hope you feel better soon, Maria. Lovely shot and I like your pov.
October 22nd, 2022  
