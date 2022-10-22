Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
43 / 365
It's time to pick apples.
I've been sick for two weeks and today I finally did something useful.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
43
photos
32
followers
52
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FM
Taken
22nd October 2022 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apples
Mags
ace
Sorry you've been ill. A wonderful POV and lovely shot.
October 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sorry to hear that you have been unwell - hope you will soon be 100%well! A great pov and capture of all the windfall apples.
October 22nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Love this pov
October 22nd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh dear, I hope you feel better soon, Maria. Lovely shot and I like your pov.
October 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close