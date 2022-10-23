Previous
Next
Walk by maria03051
44 / 365

Walk

Autumn decided to pamper us and give us a few more warm days!
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful. We're having some nice days, too.
October 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise