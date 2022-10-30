Previous
Sunset by maria03051
51 / 365

Sunset

I liked how the shadow fell on these leaves, so I decided to take a picture of them.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great silhouettes and such a pretty sky. Lovely capture.
October 30th, 2022  
