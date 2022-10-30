Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
51 / 365
Sunset
I liked how the shadow fell on these leaves, so I decided to take a picture of them.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
51
photos
41
followers
66
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th October 2022 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great silhouettes and such a pretty sky. Lovely capture.
October 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close