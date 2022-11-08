Previous
Books about photography. by maria03051
57 / 365

Books about photography.

Today, new books about photography have been brought to our library. I hope they will be interesting.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
bkb in the city
Always good to learn something new
November 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so interesting, Maria. Great shot that tells a story.
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
How fabulous, hope there is something you will enjoy.
November 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Looks like some great learning within them. =)
November 8th, 2022  
