57 / 365
Books about photography.
Today, new books about photography have been brought to our library. I hope they will be interesting.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
57
photos
43
followers
68
following
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Tags
books
bkb in the city
Always good to learn something new
November 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is so interesting, Maria. Great shot that tells a story.
November 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
How fabulous, hope there is something you will enjoy.
November 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Looks like some great learning within them. =)
November 8th, 2022
