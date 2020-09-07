Previous
Belly side... by marlboromaam
Belly side...

If I moved around to shoot its back, it scrambled into the holly bush! So I have to be satisfied with its belly. LOL!

Argiope aurantia - Black and Yellow Garden Spider. More info here - https://spiderid.com/spider/araneidae/argiope/aurantia/

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-07
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

marlboromaam

