Previous
Next
Photo 489
Belly side...
If I moved around to shoot its back, it scrambled into the holly bush! So I have to be satisfied with its belly. LOL!
Argiope aurantia - Black and Yellow Garden Spider. More info here -
https://spiderid.com/spider/araneidae/argiope/aurantia/
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-07
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Tags
argiope-aurantia
,
black-and-yellow-garden-spider
