Painted weeds... by marlboromaam
Painted weeds...

Not one shot taken today that I wanted to upload, so another image playing with filters.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-06 LOL! It's awful!
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

marlboromaam

Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
