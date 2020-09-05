Previous
Just a little wood-sorrel bloom... by marlboromaam
Just a little wood-sorrel bloom...

I have tried and tried to get up close and personal with this little bloom many times. I think this is as good as it will get with the camera I have. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1002

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-05
marlboromaam

Milanie ace
Aren't these the sweetest little things!
September 5th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@milaniet Yes, they are. Thank you, Milanie!
September 5th, 2020  
