Previous
Next
Photo 487
Just a little wood-sorrel bloom...
I have tried and tried to get up close and personal with this little bloom many times. I think this is as good as it will get with the camera I have. More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1002
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-05
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
2
1
Milanie
ace
Aren't these the sweetest little things!
September 5th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@milaniet
Yes, they are. Thank you, Milanie!
September 5th, 2020
