Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Next
Photo 513
Gossamer threads...
Tough to shoot these tiny delicate webs in the wind. Time to get back to basics for me.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-01
I was hoping to see the same improvement by now, but so far - I can't tell much of a difference.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
4
1
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1064
photos
58
followers
85
following
140% complete
View this month »
513
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Privacy
Public
Tags
web
,
spider-web
Milanie
ace
Remind me of little ladders.
October 1st, 2020
Lin
ace
How beautiful - Fav.
October 1st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@milaniet
Yes, I see what you mean. =)
October 1st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@linnypinny
Very kind. Thank you, Lin!
October 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
