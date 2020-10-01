Previous
Gossamer threads... by marlboromaam
Gossamer threads...

Tough to shoot these tiny delicate webs in the wind. Time to get back to basics for me.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-01
I was hoping to see the same improvement by now, but so far - I can't tell much of a difference.
marlboromaam

Milanie ace
Remind me of little ladders.
October 1st, 2020  
Lin ace
How beautiful - Fav.
October 1st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@milaniet Yes, I see what you mean. =)
October 1st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@linnypinny Very kind. Thank you, Lin!
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
