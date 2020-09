I gave up trying to get a macro of these teeny, tiny yellow male blossoms - too windy. So this craptastic shot of common ragweed will just have to do. Ambrosia artemisiifolia is a native weed to the Carolinas and Georgia. If you suffer from allergies, expect torture at this time of year. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=64